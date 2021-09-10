Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $56.46 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

