Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,185. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

