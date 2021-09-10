Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Upstart were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $1,266,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $289.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $291.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.45.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

