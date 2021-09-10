Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 74.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $12,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $11,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

