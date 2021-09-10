Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.29 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

