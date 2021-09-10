Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $637.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.