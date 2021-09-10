Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Releases Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%.

NYSE UBP opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.66 million, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

