US Bancorp DE Buys 2,677 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.06. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $269.83. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.