US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

