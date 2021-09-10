US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after buying an additional 39,946 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 67,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $275.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,667 shares of company stock worth $6,688,424 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

