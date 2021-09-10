US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,142 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 58,898.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in US Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -329.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

