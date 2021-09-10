Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 602,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 623,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. 12,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,740. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.