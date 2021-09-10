Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Trimmed by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. 30,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,162. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

