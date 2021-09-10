Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.40 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

