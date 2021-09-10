Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 24,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,128. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.