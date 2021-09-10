Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. 87,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

