Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. New Street Research cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.