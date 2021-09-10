Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,573.31

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $61,573.31 and approximately $26.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,863.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.03 or 0.07455700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.44 or 0.01430607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00396670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00571268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.59 or 0.00547524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00351482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,839 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,166 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

