Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.