Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 12,531 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
VCYT stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.