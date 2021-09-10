Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 12,531 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VCYT stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.