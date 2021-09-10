VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $48.89 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.