Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.13 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 753,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

