Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $213.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $244.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

