Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,688. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

