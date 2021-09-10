Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 10,788 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

