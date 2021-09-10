Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

