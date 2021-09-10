Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

