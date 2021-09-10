Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

