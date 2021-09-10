Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 191 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

