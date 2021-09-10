Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

Shares of LRCX opened at $593.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $611.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

