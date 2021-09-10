VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,794. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

