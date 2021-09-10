Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 14,372 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,666,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,436,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $248,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 339.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Vicor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vicor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

