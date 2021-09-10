Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in VSE by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VSE by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. Research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

