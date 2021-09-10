Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

