Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 482,536 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $30,757,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $26,756,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,982,000 after buying an additional 288,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $18,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,319 shares of company stock worth $7,615,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $79.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

