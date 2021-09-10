Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. CQS US LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in FOX by 1,295.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FOX by 2,086.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 893,200 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in FOX by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 646,302 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,350 shares of company stock worth $6,585,915. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

FOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

