Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 606 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $187.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.65. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $191.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

