Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,020 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Covetrus worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 16.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Barclays cut their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In other news, insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $138,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $138,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,650. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

