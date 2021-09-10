Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Endava by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Endava by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.