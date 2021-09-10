VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VSDA opened at $45.29 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

