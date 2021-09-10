VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

CEY stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

