VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

CFO opened at $73.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.43. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

