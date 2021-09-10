VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
CSF opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $62.61.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
