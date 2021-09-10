VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

CSF opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.