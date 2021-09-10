VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $39.64 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.