Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Vince has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

