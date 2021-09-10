Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.23

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 5112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vine Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

