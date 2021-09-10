Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 3% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.34. 217,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,074,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

