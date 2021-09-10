VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

