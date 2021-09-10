Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,404. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

