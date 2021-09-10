W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $87.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

WPC stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.44. 9,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,894. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,530 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

